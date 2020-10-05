VIBE Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $77,895.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.39 or 0.05070350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.