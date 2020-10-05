Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. BofA Securities upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

