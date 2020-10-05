W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WRB opened at $61.27 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 547.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

