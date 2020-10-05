Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $449,775.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total transaction of $449,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edmond Macri sold 3,743 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,353.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $409,755.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $305.36 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.88.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.