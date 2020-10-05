Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors has a payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE WRI opened at $17.93 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

