West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $273.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $288.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

