WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIMHY. Morgan Stanley lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WIMHY opened at $14.22 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

