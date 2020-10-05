Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

WTT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

