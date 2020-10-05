Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $170,455.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00615860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050474 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

