Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $502.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.96 million. Align Technology reported sales of $607.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.17 and a 200 day moving average of $256.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $340.29.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

