Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. CME Group reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 205.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.