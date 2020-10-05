Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $220,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $5.85 on Friday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

