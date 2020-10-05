Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

