Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.12. 1,836,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,427,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $94.28.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.