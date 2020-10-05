Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,160.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCON stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 19,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,088. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.