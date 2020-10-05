Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,160.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCON stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 19,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,088. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

