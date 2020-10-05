Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.18 on Friday. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after acquiring an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

