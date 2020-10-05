Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.36.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,257. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $338.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.18. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

