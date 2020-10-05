Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. Hometrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,107 shares in the company, valued at $202,858.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

