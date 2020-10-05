Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) will announce $388.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.50 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $449.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

