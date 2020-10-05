Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,127. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.