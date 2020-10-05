Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.48). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. Roth Capital downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

