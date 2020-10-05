Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 140,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,620. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

