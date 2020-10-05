Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RST. Barrington Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. downgraded Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE:RST opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 25.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

