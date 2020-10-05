Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of REKR opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 2,725,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

