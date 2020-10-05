ZB Token (ZB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.32 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $130.96 million and $6.32 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.