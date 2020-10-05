ZB (ZB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

