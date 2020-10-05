Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $3.94 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $43.65 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00036887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,693.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.03285087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.02062683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00428112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01001441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00618713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00047667 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,066,742 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

