Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $591,080.32 and approximately $199.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

