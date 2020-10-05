ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $549.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

