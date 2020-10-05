Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $195,985.17 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.55 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

