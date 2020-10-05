Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.47. 57,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,014. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

