Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $22,661.38 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $22,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,298.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.