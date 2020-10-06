$0.21 EPS Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Avantor posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantor by 31.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

