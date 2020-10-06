$0.29 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 36,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,998,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.