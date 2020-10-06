$0.39 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.82. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,239. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 23,038.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

