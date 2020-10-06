$0.40 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.55. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

