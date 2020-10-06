-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of LVS opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

