$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin' Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Dunkin' Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dunkin' Brands Group.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. 8,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin' Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

