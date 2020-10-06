$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.