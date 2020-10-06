$0.95 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 633.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $229.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

