$1.29 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. CL King lifted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

BC opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 460.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 31.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 326,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 74.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 539,053 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 22.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

