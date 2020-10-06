$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.32. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 297,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

