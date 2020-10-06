$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

BURL opened at $217.65 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

