13,205 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,999. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

