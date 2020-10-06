$16.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to announce $16.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $17.21 billion. Metlife reported sales of $16.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full-year sales of $61.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.68 billion to $63.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.86 billion to $68.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Metlife.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Metlife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 1,265,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metlife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.