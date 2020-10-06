-$2.79 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($2.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.47) and the lowest is ($3.15). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.53) to ($11.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($8.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($6.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

BHVN stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,184. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,008,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at $195,696,037.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

