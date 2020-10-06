$20.55 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to post $20.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $25.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $88.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $89.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.87 million, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $123.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after buying an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,017,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 173,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MNRL opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $537.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.54.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

