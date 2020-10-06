$224.91 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $224.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.70 million and the lowest is $211.20 million. Gentherm posted sales of $240.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $818.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $799.30 million to $839.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $952.70 million, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $981.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $44.59 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

