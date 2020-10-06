$253.90 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $253.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.50 million and the highest is $260.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $272.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $979.17 million, with estimates ranging from $950.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

