$258.80 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) to announce sales of $258.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.60 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $310.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 181.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. AdvanSix has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

